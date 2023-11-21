Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing serves food to Airmen at the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Having an opportunity to show appreciation to the Airmen stationed at Osan allows wing leadership to interact with their members, and help to bring joy and inspiration during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8137288
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-XO977-1229
|Resolution:
|4784x3183
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
