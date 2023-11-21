Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 5]

    Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing serves food to Airmen at the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Having an opportunity to show appreciation to the Airmen stationed at Osan allows wing leadership to interact with their members, and help to bring joy and inspiration during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 05:44
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Osan Air Base
    Leadership
    Thanksgiving
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Force Support Squadron
    Service Before Self

