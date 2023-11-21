Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 5]

    Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, serves food to an Airmen on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Leadership from numerous organizations within the 51st FW coordinated with the 51st Force Support Squadron to make this event happen, allowing each leader to pay back their thanks and have a turn serving Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

