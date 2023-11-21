Osan leadership plates food for Airmen on Thanksgiving

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, serves food to an Airmen on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. Leadership from numerous organizations within the 51st FW coordinated with the 51st Force Support Squadron to make this event happen, allowing each leader to pay back their thanks and have a turn serving Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

