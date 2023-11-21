Ralf Hechler, Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, delivers a speech during a German National Mourning Day ceremony in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Hechler’s speech was not only to mourn the victims of war, but to also remind the audience of the importance of remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8135507
|VIRIN:
|231119-F-OS112-1094
|Resolution:
|4514x2705
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT