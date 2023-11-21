NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning

Ralf Hechler, Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, delivers a speech during a German National Mourning Day ceremony in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Hechler’s speech was not only to mourn the victims of war, but to also remind the audience of the importance of remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

