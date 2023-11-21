Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard prepare to lay a wreath during Ramstein-Miesenbach’s National Day of Mourning ceremony, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The ceremony was held during the National Day of Mourning, a German holiday where citizens mourn victims of war, and included NATO armed forces members, local officials and members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8135503
|VIRIN:
|231119-F-OS112-1051
|Resolution:
|3276x3205
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
