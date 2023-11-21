Members of the French Armed Forces carry a wreath during the National Day of Mourning ceremony in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. This ceremony centers on the importance of remembrance, forgiveness and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:40 Photo ID: 8135504 VIRIN: 231119-F-OS112-1061 Resolution: 2386x2341 Size: 939.01 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.