    NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 4 of 5]

    NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Military members of severe nations pause for a moment of silence during a German National Day of Mourning ceremony at Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Members of more than 20 NATO nations attended the ceremony to honor service members and civilians who have lost their lives in war and violent oppression, while showing signs of friendship and healing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 8135506
    VIRIN: 231119-F-OS112-1083
    Resolution: 5751x1835
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Community
    Team Ramstein
    86th MSG

