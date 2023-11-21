Military members of severe nations pause for a moment of silence during a German National Day of Mourning ceremony at Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Members of more than 20 NATO nations attended the ceremony to honor service members and civilians who have lost their lives in war and violent oppression, while showing signs of friendship and healing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:40 Photo ID: 8135506 VIRIN: 231119-F-OS112-1083 Resolution: 5751x1835 Size: 1.55 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.