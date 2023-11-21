NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning

A wreath is displayed during a ceremony commemorating the National Day of Mourning in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The National Day of Mourning is a German holiday held on the 33rd Sunday of the year to honor those of all nations who have died due to war or of violent oppression . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.1084
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8135505
|VIRIN:
|231119-F-OS112-1011
|Resolution:
|3287x3326
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
