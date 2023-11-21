A wreath is displayed during a ceremony commemorating the National Day of Mourning in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The National Day of Mourning is a German holiday held on the 33rd Sunday of the year to honor those of all nations who have died due to war or of violent oppression . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.1084 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 03:40 Photo ID: 8135505 VIRIN: 231119-F-OS112-1011 Resolution: 3287x3326 Size: 2.64 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO members gather for German National Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.