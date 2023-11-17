Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231117-N-FK754-1003

    231117-N-FK754-1003

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS HALSEY (DDG 97)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17,2023) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 2nd Class Ishmel Bernard, from Philadelphia, cranks a dewatering station aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), Nov. 17,2023. The Halsey is conducting routine operations in the 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 8132654
    VIRIN: 231117-N-FK754-1003
    Resolution: 3451x4831
    Size: 837.83 KB
    Location: CA, US
    #USSHALSEY #CARRIERSTRIKEGROUPNINE #HITHARDHITFASTHITOFTEN

