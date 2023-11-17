Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Ensign Chloe VonderLinden 

    USS HALSEY (DDG 97)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16,2023) – A MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, flies off of the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), Nov. 16,2023. The Halsey is conducting routine operations in the 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    VIRIN: 231116-N-FK754-1010
