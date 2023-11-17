PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alec Macdonald, from Putnam Valley, N.Y., signals a MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), Nov. 15, 2023. The Halsey is conducting routine operations in the 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8132628
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-FK754-1004
|Resolution:
|5425x3617
|Size:
|909.28 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
