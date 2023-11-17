231116-N-FK754-1004

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16,2023) – U.S. Sailors perform a foreign object debris walk-down on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), Nov. 16,2023. The Halsey is conducting routine operations in the 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

