231117-N-FK754-1001

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17,2023) – U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician Seaman David Velasquez, from Hollister, Calif., places caps on bottles aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), Nov. 17,2023. The Halsey is conducting routine operations in the 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

