Lt. Fredy A. Villamil, a chaplain assigned to the 15t Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of San Diego, delivers a religious sermon in Spanish and English to Sailors and Marines in the library aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 8129800 VIRIN: 231117-N-JB475-1026 Resolution: 5203x3469 Size: 779.04 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Hosts Bilingual Religious Services Aboard Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.