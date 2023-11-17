Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Hosts Bilingual Religious Services Aboard Boxer [Image 4 of 8]

    15th MEU Hosts Bilingual Religious Services Aboard Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Fredy A. Villamil, a chaplain assigned to the 15t Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of San Diego, delivers a religious sermon in Spanish and English to Sailors and Marines in the library aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 14:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

