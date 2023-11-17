Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Medical Train Like You Fight [Image 7 of 8]

    Boxer Medical Train Like You Fight

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Justin Valdez, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 5, and a native of San Jose, California, examines the vital signs of a patient during a medical training exercise in the operating room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    This work, Boxer Medical Train Like You Fight [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

