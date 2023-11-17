Boxer CO Lights-Off Ship’s Boiler

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes, a native of Winchester, Massachusetts, looks through the boiler window to confirm it is lit while lighting-off the ship’s forward boiler in the main machinery room as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

