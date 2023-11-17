Boxer Medical Train Like You Fight

Lt. Justin Valdez (left), assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 5, and a native of San Jose, California, along with Lt. Ryan Boudreau (right), assigned to the 15th Marine Expiditionary Unit, and a native of Cottonwood, Arizona, treat a patient during a medical training exercise in the operating room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

