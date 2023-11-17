Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer CO Lights-Off Ship’s Boiler [Image 2 of 8]

    Boxer CO Lights-Off Ship’s Boiler

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes, a native of Winchester, Massachusetts, prepares to light-off the ship’s forward boiler in the main machinery room as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 14:52
    VIRIN: 231117-N-VR594-1118
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    Fire
    co
    engineering
    torch
    boiler

