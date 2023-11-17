CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, fills out a donation form for this year’s Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. Members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB