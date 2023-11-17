U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anna LoGrande, left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight commander, assists Team Mildenhall Airmen with completing donation forms for this year’s Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. Members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:36 Photo ID: 8128001 VIRIN: 231117-F-EJ686-1020 Resolution: 6672x4976 Size: 4.29 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.