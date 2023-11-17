U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, registers online via his cell phone to give a donation to the Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. The base’s goal this year is to raise $20,000. Team Mildenhall members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8127998
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-EJ686-1003
|Resolution:
|6376x4921
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
