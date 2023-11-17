Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 1 of 5]

    CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, registers online via his cell phone to give a donation to the Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. The base’s goal this year is to raise $20,000. Team Mildenhall members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    CFC 2023

