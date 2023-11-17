CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Chief Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, shares the Combined Federal Campaign website on her cell phone as she prepares to give a donation to the Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. The base’s goal this year is to raise $20,000. Team Mildenhall members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB