    CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 5]

    CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander; 1st Lt. Anna LoGrande, second left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight commander; Master Sgt. Franklyn Kapucheck, second right, 100th Operations Support Squadron Weather technician, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, show off the base’s goal of $20,000 for this year’s Combined Federal Campaign at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 17, 2023. Team Mildenhall members can register on their phones via the website at www.cfcoverseas.givecfc.org or in person, and donate a one-off amount or by payroll deduction for any amount per month, for one year, to a choice of hundreds of charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, CFC underway at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    CFC 2023

