U.S. Air Force Capt. John Barcel, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron orthopedic surgeon, explains how surgical tools are used to 35th Fighter Wing leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The 35th Medical Group’s mission is to maintain the medical readiness of their warriors by developing their members to deliver the best care possible to Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 8127667 VIRIN: 231109-F-TG061-1279 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.13 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.