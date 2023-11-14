U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, guides an endoscope through a medical manikin during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The surgery clinic provides both general and orthopedic surgery for more than 11,000 Department of Defense beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 8127665 VIRIN: 231109-F-TG061-1096 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.73 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.