U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Jorgensen, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron, squadron operations officer, shows Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, how they administer a peripheral nerve block during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The anesthesiologist uses the peripheral nerve block to temporarily numb the patient’s nerves to give maximum pain relief for a surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8127666
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-TG061-1193
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
