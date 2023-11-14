U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Jorgensen, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron, squadron operations officer, shows Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, how they administer a peripheral nerve block during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The anesthesiologist uses the peripheral nerve block to temporarily numb the patient’s nerves to give maximum pain relief for a surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 8127666 VIRIN: 231109-F-TG061-1193 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.59 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.