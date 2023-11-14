Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    35th Fighter Wing leadership watch as U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Jorgensen, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron, squadron operations officer, inserts an endoscope into a medical manikin during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The Wild Weasel Walk-through allows base leadership to tour different offices and see base operations up close, participate in the mission and meet Airmen working there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamMisawa #WWWT #MedicalGroup

