Touring the OR with the Surgical Operations Squadron

35th Fighter Wing leadership watch as U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Jorgensen, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron, squadron operations officer, inserts an endoscope into a medical manikin during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The Wild Weasel Walk-through allows base leadership to tour different offices and see base operations up close, participate in the mission and meet Airmen working there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

