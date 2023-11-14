Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Melia Okamoto, Yokota High School student, poses for a photo after completing the web-based Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) at Yokota Air Base, Nov. 9, 2023. The ASVAB CEP helps students explore a wide range of career and post-secondary options, including various college majors and career pathways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 23:15
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Spencer Tobler

