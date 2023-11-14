Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP

    Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | A Yokota High School student reviews a test question while taking the web-based Armed...... read more read more

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan –
    For the first time, students from Yokota High School were administered the web-based
    Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery Career Exploration Program test, Nov. 9.

    A Pacific region record-breaking 154 students took the test at YHS, assessing their skills and
    interests, providing them with an opportunity to explore a wide range of career and post-
    secondary options, including various college majors and career pathways.

    “The new ASVAB does a great job guiding students to careers and occupations that may be a
    good fit for them,” said Colleen McDougall, YHS information specialist. “We
    offer this opportunity because students get so much information out of it.”

    The web-based version of the ASVAB CEP gives students instant results upon completion, which are then used to guide career exploration using embedded career planning tools.

    “This matches the standardized testing that students receive with tests like the SAT or ACT,”
    said Maj. (Ret.) Mark Sideno, YHS Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor. “The web-based version is also adaptive, meaning the better a student does, the more difficult the questions get.”

    The web-based ASVAB CEP still tests on nine subjects; however, the digital and adaptive format aims to give students a more accurate depiction of their skills and interests.

    “This is now a career planning tool that is also a useful part of military recruitment,” said
    Sideno. “It’s now more applicable and helpful to high school kids
    everywhere.”

    According to the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command, the ASVAB CEP stands out as
    the sole career planning tool enabling students to investigate diverse avenues to success. These pathways include
    college, certificates, apprenticeships, licensure programs, or military service–all
    within a single resource.

    “Anything we can do to contribute to our students’ success is a worthwhile endeavor,” said
    Sideno.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 23:15
    Story ID: 458010
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP
    Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP
    Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    DoDEA Pacific
    Yokota AB
    Education
    ASVAB
    Yokota High School
    INDOPACOM
    Career Exploration Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT