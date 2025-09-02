USMEPCOM Launches Pilot Program Empowering Schools to Administer ASVAB Tests Online

USMEPCOM began piloting a new program that allows school staff to be trained and administer the computerized Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) test, Sept. 8.



The pilot is an expansion of the existing School Staff Testing (SST) program for paper-based tests and transfers test administration from MEPS personnel to school staff using the online CEP iCAT platform.

The ASVAB CEP is a free, voluntary test that helps students identify skills, explore career options and create a post-secondary plan without any obligation to enlist into the military. Students, if interested, may use their ASVAB CEP scores for enlistment, making it a valuable tool for both civilian and military career pathways.



Traditional paper-and-pencil ASVAB CEP tests were already administered by some school staff, particularly in areas far from a MEPS. However, the computerized format has only been administered by MEPS staff until now. With the new pilot, schools can use their own equipment to deliver the test, provided they have the infrastructure.



Schools in the pilot will receive virtual training from MEPS Education Services Specialists (ESSs) and use their own devices to administer the test. Test sessions are activated and deactivated by the MEPS on the day of testing, preserving the integrity of the assessments.



“The only difference from the traditional model for CEP iCAT is that school staff are now administering the test, not MEPS personnel,” said Jaime Clayton, USMEPCOM Testing Branch Chief.



Starting Sept. 8, the pilot will roll out in three phases. Initially, 12 MEPS (one from each Battalion within USMEPCOM) will offer the pilot option to a maximum of half of the schools in their area of responsibility. Twelve additional MEPS will join the pilot before it concludes in November.



USMEPCOM will then evaluate the data collected. Key metrics include school interest, proctor support requests and any incidents involving test security. Feedback from schools about the training process will also be gathered to shape the development of an official training module. If successful, the computerized SST program could be implemented across the command early next year.



With schools already trusted to administer national assessments like the ACT and SAT, Clayton is optimistic about school staff maintaining test integrity for the online ASVAB CEP.



“I think it will be successful,” Clayton said. “This gives schools the flexibility to allow students to explore their futures on their terms.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2025 Date Posted: 09.08.2025 09:24 Story ID: 547492 Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMEPCOM Launches Pilot Program Empowering Schools to Administer ASVAB Tests Online, by Derrik Noack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.