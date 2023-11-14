Yokota High School students take the web-based Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) at Yokota Air Base, Nov. 9, 2023. The ASVAB CEP helps students explore a wide range of career and post-secondary options, including various college majors and career pathways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
Yokota High School administers modernized ASVAB CEP
