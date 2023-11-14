Yokota Air Base team members push a C-300 refueling truck during the 2023 Petroleum Oils and Lubricants (POL) Rodeo, Nov. 11, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The annual POL rodeo was founded to test operational excellence while also boosting morale through team-building challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 21:54 Photo ID: 8127568 VIRIN: 231111-F-QX174-1803 Resolution: 2753x1816 Size: 408.76 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.