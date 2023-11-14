A Kadena Air Base team member jumps into an R-11 refueling truck during the 2023 Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Rodeo, Nov. 11, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The first competition was a figure eight event where Airmen were timed on their accuracy and safety as they maneuvered through a course.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8127563
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-QX174-1179
|Resolution:
|2779x1799
|Size:
|548.97 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT