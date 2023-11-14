Participants of the 2023 Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Rodeo pose for a group photo, Nov. 11, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Approximately 40 people attended the annual POL rodeo, which showcased operational excellence through team-building challenges and and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8127565
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-QX174-1872
|Resolution:
|3024x1653
|Size:
|876.72 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
