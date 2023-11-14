Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo [Image 4 of 8]

    Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of the 2023 Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Rodeo pose for a group photo, Nov. 11, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Approximately 40 people attended the annual POL rodeo, which showcased operational excellence through team-building challenges and and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Yokota Air Base

    Yokota
    POL
    teamwork
    374 AW
    374 LRS

