Yokota POL compete in fuels rodeo

A Misawa Air Base team member maneuvers an R-11 refueling truck through a set of cones during the slalom and backing portion of the 2023 Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Rodeo, Nov. 11, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Airmen were tested on their ability to quickly maneuver through the cones in a safe manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8127567
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-QX174-1669
|Resolution:
|2705x1848
|Size:
|547 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
