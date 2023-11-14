Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen take on SnowWorld [Image 2 of 5]

    Airmen take on SnowWorld

    RP, GERMANY

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A SnowWorld instructor performs a stunt off a ramp Nov 11. 2023, during an outdoor recreation trip at SnowWorld, Netherlands. The instructor was showcasing his skills for service members with an interest in learning advanced snowboarding tricks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:55
    Photo ID: 8125972
    VIRIN: 231111-F-DX250-6208
    Resolution: 6959x5504
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen take on SnowWorld [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen take on SnowWorld
    Airmen take on SnowWorld
    Airmen take on SnowWorld
    Airmen take on SnowWorld
    Airmen take on SnowWorld

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landing
    Air
    Trick
    Rail
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT