    Airmen take on SnowWorld [Image 5 of 5]

    Airmen take on SnowWorld

    RP, GERMANY

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Tyler Morgan Farrell, right, 52nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation employee, instructs a service member how to shift his weight across the snowboard to turn effectively Nov 11. 2023, at SnowWorld, Netherlands. Farrell provided knowledge on body control and safety precautions to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

