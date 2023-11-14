A snowboarder makes her way downhill Nov 11. 2023, at SnowWorld, Netherlands. Service members and their families attended the outdoor recreation trip to learn beginner and advanced skills on both skis and snowboards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:55 Photo ID: 8125974 VIRIN: 231111-F-DX250-8636 Resolution: 6574x4558 Size: 3.57 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen take on SnowWorld [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.