Tyler Morgan Farrell, 52nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation employee, executes a trick off a ramp, Nov 11. 2023, at SnowWorld, Netherlands. Farrell taught service members and their families from Spangdahlem Air Base fundamental snowboard aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8125973
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-DX250-1183
|Resolution:
|6550x4831
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen take on SnowWorld [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
