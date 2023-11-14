Airmen take on SnowWorld

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RP, GERMANY

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A SnowWorld instructor skis rapidly past obstacles Nov 11. 2023, at SnowWorld, Netherlands. The instructor demonstrated his ability to ski at an accelerated pace for service members and their families interested in learning advanced movements for proper technique. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:55
    Location: RP, DE
    Safety
    Helmet
    Snow
    Ski
    AFN Spangdahlem

