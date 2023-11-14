Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Chapter 13 Fire Drill [Image 10 of 10]

    USS New Orleans Chapter 13 Fire Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) simulate treatment of an injured person in a triage station during a major shipboard fire drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Nov. 15, 2023. The drill required coordinated efforts by CFAS fire and emergency services, the New Orleans’ damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 00:12
    Photo ID: 8125725
    VIRIN: 231115-N-WS494-1081
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Chapter 13 Fire Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    New Orleans
    Fire department
    LPD 18
    CNRJ

