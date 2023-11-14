Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), bows as he is introduced at the Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023 in Saikai City, Japan Nov. 12, 2023. Saikai city officials invited CFAS and Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7) leadership to the festival in Saikai City, which is home to NBU 7 and CFAS’s Yokose fuel facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 00:12 Photo ID: 8125718 VIRIN: 231112-N-WS494-1064 Resolution: 5366x3577 Size: 975.96 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.