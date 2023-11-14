Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023 [Image 1 of 10]

    Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa speaks with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), at the Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023 in Saikai City, Japan Nov. 12, 2023. Saikai city officials invited CFAS and Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7) leadership to the festival in Saikai City, which is home to NBU 7 and CFAS’s Yokose fuel facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 00:12
    Photo ID: 8125716
    VIRIN: 231112-N-WS494-1008
    Resolution: 4249x2833
    Size: 996.61 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gyugyutto Saikai Festival 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Saikai city

