USS New Orleans Chapter 13 Fire Drill

Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) don firefighting gear on the pier during a major shipboard fire drill aboard the New Orleans at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Nov. 15, 2023. The drill required coordinated efforts by CNRJ fire and emergency services, the New Orleans’ damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

