USS New Orleans Chapter 13 Fire Drill

Firefighters from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department transport a rescue mannequin with simulated injuries on a stretcher during a major shipboard fire drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Nov. 15, 2023. The drill required coordinated efforts by CFAS fire and emergency services, the New Orleans’ damage control team, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Detachment Sasebo to test and ensure effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

