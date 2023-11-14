Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training

A U.S. Air Force airman and a U.S. Marine Corps marine during an explosive ordinance training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. Part of this training included medical care in the field. In potentially hostile environments, joint EOD personnel may need to work together and treat each other in the event injuries occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

