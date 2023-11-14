A U.S. Air Force airman and a U.S. Marine Corps marine speak with a marine training instructor during an explosive ordinance training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. This training included airmen assigned to Korea and Guam, as well as marines assigned to Camp Blaz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8125700
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-XW824-1063
|Resolution:
|5756x3837
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT