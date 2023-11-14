A U.S. Air Force airman and a U.S. Marine Corps marine speak with a marine training instructor during an explosive ordinance training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. This training included airmen assigned to Korea and Guam, as well as marines assigned to Camp Blaz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 23:54 Photo ID: 8125700 VIRIN: 231109-F-XW824-1063 Resolution: 5756x3837 Size: 2.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.