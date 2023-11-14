Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training

A U.S. Air Force airman and a U.S. Marine Corps marine during a joint explosive ordinance training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. This training is designed to enhance interoperability with joint partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
