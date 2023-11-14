U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam McMillen, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of explosive ordinance operations, prepares a disarming system for simulated ordinance during a joint EOD training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This disarming device is designed to separate the fuse from the ordinance so that it will not detonate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 23:54 Photo ID: 8125699 VIRIN: 231109-F-XW824-1020 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 5.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.