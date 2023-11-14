Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 1 of 5]

    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam McMillen, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of explosive ordinance operations, prepares a disarming system for simulated ordinance during a joint EOD training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This disarming device is designed to separate the fuse from the ordinance so that it will not detonate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 23:54
    Photo ID: 8125699
    VIRIN: 231109-F-XW824-1020
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training
    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training
    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training
    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training
    Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Andersen AFB
    INDOPACOM
    Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT