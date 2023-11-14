U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam McMillen, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of explosive ordinance operations, prepares a disarming system for simulated ordinance during a joint EOD training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This disarming device is designed to separate the fuse from the ordinance so that it will not detonate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8125699
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-XW824-1020
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
