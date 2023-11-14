Andersen AFB hosts joint EOD training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Raetz, headquarters battalion explosive ordinance operations chief assigned to Camp Blaz, Guam, measures a simulated explosive device during a joint EOD training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. This training is designed to enhance interoperability with joint partners in potentially hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

