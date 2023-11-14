Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Outstanding Airman Q&A [Image 14 of 14]

    12 Outstanding Airman Q&amp;A

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennel L. Edwards, security forces evaluator, 91st Security Forces Group, answers a question during the 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year panel at Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium, Nov. 9, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The 12 Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Stiles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 8125246
    VIRIN: 231109-O-MA885-1057
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 818.96 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Outstanding Airman Q&A [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

